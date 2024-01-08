Nurkic finished Sunday's 121-115 loss to the Grizzlies with 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 19 rebounds, five assists and one block over 32 minutes.

Nurkic posted single-digit scoring and rebound totals in his last two appearances, but he bounced back with a strong double-double during Sunday's defeat. Despite his recent cold stretch, the 29-year-old has secured double-digit boards in nine of his last 12 outings and has averaged 14.2 points 13.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 28.0 minutes per game across that span.