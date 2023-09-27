Nurkic was traded to the Suns on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal between Phoenix, Portland and Milwaukee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The deal also sends Damian Lillard to Milwaukee and Jrue Holiday and Deandre Ayton to Portland.

While Lillard and Holiday are the big headliners, Nurkic brings some much-needed big man depth to Phoenix in the wake of Ayton being shipped to Portland in the deal. For the most part, Nurkic has struggled with injuries over the last four seasons, playing 52, 56, 37 and eight games, respectively. When healthy, he's a productive source of points, rebounds and defensive stats, but he'll likely slide in as a secondary piece on a Suns roster that has plenty of offensive firepower.