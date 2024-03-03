Nurkic headed to the locker room with 1:40 left in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Rockets due to an apparent collision and a potential head/face injury, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Nurkic was involved in a collision in the second quarter and was forced to leave to the locker room, and further tests will determine whether he'll be able to return or not. The Suns are being cautious with their starting center, and if he can't return to the hardwood, then Drew Eubanks would probably absorb most of the minutes at center, with Thaddeus Young and Bol Bol also being options.