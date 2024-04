Nurkic is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota with left calf soreness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

This is a new issue for Nurkic, but the questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day. If Nurkic is unable to suit up, the Suns could turn to Drew Eubanks and Bol Bol to soak up some frontcourt minutes.