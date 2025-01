Nurkic (illness) is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

After the Suns acquired Nick Richards in a trade with the Hornets on Wednesday, Nurkic's fantasy stock continues to plummet. Nurkic's next chance to play comes Saturday against Detroit, although it's unclear what kind of role he'll have upon returning. If Richards isn't able to join Phoenix's rotation in time for Thursday, Mason Plumlee should continue starting at center against Washington.