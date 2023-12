Nurkic totaled nine points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

In the battle of former centers, Deandre Ayton came up with the better number, besting Nurkic in the loss despite his solid rebounding total. The Suns looked a little out of sync in the contest, and the team's ability to get the ball inside to Nurkic was limited by an impressive defensive showing from Portland.