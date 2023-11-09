Nurkic totaled 20 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 17 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 overtime win over the Bulls.

Nurkic endured a slow start to life in Phoenix but broke out in a big way here, posting season-high numbers in points, rebounds and assists as the Suns escaped with the win against Chicago. This was the first time Nurkic reached the 15-point mark in 2023-24, and while he's capable of putting up solid numbers regularly, this is likely to have been an outlier rather than anything else, since he's expected to hold a secondary role on offense in the future, especially now that Bradley Beal is back from injury.