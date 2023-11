Nurkic contributed three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 133-115 victory over Minnesota.

Nurkic struggled to score in his matchup with Rudy Gobert during Wednesday's win. Fortunately for the Suns, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker led the way with 31 points each. Nurkic has now recorded just three points in back-to-back contests.