Nurkic recorded 16 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-16 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 27 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 110-105 victory over Houston.

Nurkic has totaled 34 points, 35 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and two steals over Phoenix's last two games, proving to be a difference maker while the team remains without Bradley Beal (hamstring). However, Houston employed the Hack-a-Shaq strategy down the stretch of Thursday's game, and Nurkic struggled to stay efficient from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers in category leagues likely took a hit in the free-throw department due to this performance, but Nurkic, who also committed a season-high seven turnovers, still did enough Thursday to make a positive impact in most leagues.