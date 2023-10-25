Nurkic finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes Wednesday in the Suns' 108-104 win over the Warriors.

One of the pieces returned to Phoenix in the blockbuster three-team trade in September that sent Damian Lillard to Milwaukee, Nurkic settled in as the Suns' starting center in his team debut. While handling the role that used to belong to Deandre Ayton -- who was moved to Portland in that same three-team trade -- Nurkic led both teams in rebounds and turned in an efficient shooting performance from all three levels of the court. So long as he's healthy, Nurkic looks as though he'll continue to hold the playing-time edge over backup Drew Eubanks (19 minutes) at center, though injuries are an annual concern for the burly seven-foot, 290-pound Bosnian big man. Nurkic hasn't played more than 56 games in any of the past four seasons.