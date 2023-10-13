Nurkic totaled 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot over 21 minutes versus Portland in a 122-111 preseason victory Thursday.

Nurkic's 21 minutes were par for the course for an exhibition contest, yet he finished with a full stat line that would be considered strong by regular-season standards. The big man was perhaps motivated by playing against his former team after Portland traded him to the Suns in an offseason deal that netted the Blazers Deandre Ayton, among others. Nurkic figures to see less usage with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal (back) alongside him in the starting lineup, though the center showed Thursday that he can still contribute in spite of the presence of his star teammates.