Nurkic (thigh) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Utah.

Nurkic is slated to return from a five-game absence due to a left ankle sprain and a right thigh contusion. The big man has averaged 8.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 24.0 minutes per contest over his last five outings.

