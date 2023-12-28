Nurkic chipped in eight points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 129-113 win over the Rockets.

Nurkic returned from a two-game absence, logging 14 minutes in the win. He picked up a couple of early fouls and then remained on the bench as the Suns stuck with a lineup that was getting things done. This was merely a perfect storm in terms of Nurkic being limited, meaning managers should have nothing to worry about moving forward. Look for him to get back on track in a favorable matchup against the Hornets on Friday.