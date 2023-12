Nurkic will not play in Friday's game against the Kings due to personal reasons.

With Nurkic away from the team, the Suns will need to rely on Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu in the frontcourt. They could also choose to roll with some smaller lineups. Nurkic has had a strong December, posting averages of 14.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks. It's unclear if he'll be back for Monday's game against Dallas on Christmas.