Nurkic posted 10 points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 16 minutes in Tuesday's 115-107 loss to the Nuggets.

While Nurkic's night didn't look impressive on paper, he successfully defended one of the league's best players. The former Portland Trail Blazer was all over Nikola Jokic, providing the kind of defensive mettle needed inside after the departure of Deandre Ayton, who took Nurkic's place in Rip City. Nurkic is slated to be the team's starting center, but newcomer Bol Bol is already a crowd favorite and will hear his name chanted often.