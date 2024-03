Nurkic (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, but he plans to play, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Nurkic landed on the injury report after grabbing a franchise-record 31 rebounds versus the Thunder on Sunday. He said he "feels better" and is fine after undergoing tests. "I'll warm up and see, but I plan on playing. I'll always choose to play if I can," Nurkic said Tuesday morning.