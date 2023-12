Nurkic (personal) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

This is great news for a Phoenix team that has been without its starting center for the past two games. Nurkic will presumably be back in the starting lineup, where he will be matched up against Alperen Sengun. Through nine December contests, Nurkic has averaged 14.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.0 steals.