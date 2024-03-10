Nurkic notched 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 117-107 loss to the Celtics.

Nurkic was efficient on both ends of the court, missing just one shot from the field and also grabbing double-digit rebounds for the seventh consecutive outing. Nurkic has four double-doubles over that seven-game stretch, and while his role on offense will diminish once the Suns are at full strength, he's still a threat to record a double-double every time he steps on the court.