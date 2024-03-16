Nurkic supplied 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-96 victory over Charlotte.

Nurkic has reached the 20-rebound mark in each of his last two appearances, as he also grabbed 20 boards in the loss to the Celtics on Thursday, and this was the fourth time he's achieved this feat since the end of the All-Star break. The veteran big man might not be one of the Suns' primary offensive options, but he continues to deliver value thanks to his impressive two-way play. Nurkic is averaging 10.5 points, 15.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per game since the end of the All-Star break.