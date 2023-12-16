Nurkic closed Friday's 139-122 loss to New York with 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes.

Nurkic extended his double-double streak to three games in the loss, finding success against Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein in the frontcourt. Nurkic will usually succeed when the backcourt can get him the ball inside, and Jordan Goodwin helped that effort with nine assists after Bradley Beal (ankle) exited the game.