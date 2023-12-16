Nurkic closed Friday's 139-122 loss to New York with 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes.
Nurkic extended his double-double streak to three games in the loss, finding success against Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein in the frontcourt. Nurkic will usually succeed when the backcourt can get him the ball inside, and Jordan Goodwin helped that effort with nine assists after Bradley Beal (ankle) exited the game.
More News
-
Suns' Jusuf Nurkic: Dominates on glass in loss•
-
Suns' Jusuf Nurkic: Records double-double in win•
-
Suns' Jusuf Nurkic: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Suns' Jusuf Nurkic: Sniffs double-double•
-
Suns' Jusuf Nurkic: Scores season-high mark, fouls out•
-
Suns' Jusuf Nurkic: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•