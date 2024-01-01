Nurkic logged 19 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-107 victory over Orlando.

Nurkic returned to action three games ago following a two-game absence due to personal reasons, and he's been outstanding down low for the Suns, tallying two double-doubles and recording at least 10 boards in every outing in that span. His scoring contributions will be secondary in a star-driven offense where Devin Booker and Kevin Durant lead the way, but Nurkic will remain valuable across all formats while being deployed as a two-way center in a starting role.