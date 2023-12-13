Nurkic produced 17 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 win over the Warriors.

Although Nurkic appeared to sustain an injury in the third quarter, he quickly returned to action and showed no ill effects. Nurkic's play has definitely helped the Suns amid Kevin Durant's (ankle) absence, with an average of 16 points and 11 rebounds over the past two games.