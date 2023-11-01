Nurkic provided 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 loss to the Spurs.

Nurkic struggled with the length of Victor Wembanyama and the physicality of Zach Collins, and that led him to a subpar shooting performance, but the big man still made his presence felt after grabbing double-digit boards and swatting multiple shots for the first time in 2023-24. Nurkic is not going to bring a ton on offense since the scheme is not designed for him, but he will remain valuable in fantasy if he can keep producing near the rim. He has two double-doubles in four outings.