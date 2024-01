Nurkic (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Suns' sideline reporter Amanda Pflugrad reports.

Nurkic left Friday's loss to Indiana early due to the injury and was deemed questionable for Sunday. The big man will turn his sights on preparing for Monday's matchup in Miami, while Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu and Udoka Azubuike are candidates for increased roles versus Orlando.