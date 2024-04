Nurkic (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Nurkic was initially listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain, and the Suns will not risk him with the playoffs right around the corner. However, his loss could be troublesome, as the Suns have gone 1-4 without Nurkic this season. Expect Drew Eubanks to start in his place.