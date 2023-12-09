Nurkic closed with 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 114-106 loss to the Kings.

Nurkic did take a shot to the face which prompted a quick concussion check in the locker room, but he returned a few minutes later and seemed fine. Nurkic had more on his plate offensively Friday with Kevin Durant (ankle) sitting out, and his fantasy managers will be glad to see that he bounced back after he was held to three points in 29 minutes Tuesday against the Lakers.