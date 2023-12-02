Nurkic amassed 31 points (13-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 119-111 loss to Denver.

Nurkic was excellent on both ends of the court and did a good job dealing with Nikola Jokic, but he fouled out late in the fourth quarter when he was handed a flagrant foul for an apparent elbow to Jokic's face. Nurkic was impressive nonetheless, and he didn't have problems handling a more prominent role on offense with both Devin Booker (ankle) and Bradley Beal (back) sidelined.