Nurkic registered 28 points (11-15 FG, 6-9 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 136-120 win over the Nets.

Nurkic entered the contest in the midst of a downturn offensively, as he had failed to top eight points over his previous eight games. However, the big man took advantage of an undersized Brooklyn squad Wednesday, finishing with 28 efficient points for his second-highest scoring total of the campaign. In addition, Nurkic's 11 boards led all players in the contest and were part of his 15th double-double of the season.