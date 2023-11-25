Nurkic logged six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 110-89 win over the Grizzlies.

Nurkic failed to score in double digits for the second straight contest, but the big man has adjusted his game enough to remain relevant even when holding a secondary role on offense. His underrated ability to fill the stat sheet has been massive for the Suns, and the numbers back that up. Over his last five games, Nurkic is averaging 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals per contest.