Nurkic finished Sunday's preseason win over Detroit with five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes.

The Suns' starting five didn't see significant action, but it was nonetheless encouraging that Nurkic got the nod at center, as anticipated. All signs point to Nurkic, who came over from Portland in the Damian Lillard deal, opening the regular season as the starter. When healthy, Nurkic is a proven producer, but he's played in just 52, 56, 37 and eight games over the last four seasons, respectively.