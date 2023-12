Nurkic (personal) is out for Monday's game against Dallas, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Nurkic will miss his second consecutive game, which mark his only two absences of the season thus far. He is expected to rejoin the team Tuesday. Udoka Azubuike logged a double-double Friday against Sacramento in his first court time since Nov. 5, but Drew Eubanks with doses of Chimezie Metu are in line to hold down the center position for Phoenix on Monday.