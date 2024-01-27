Nurkic will not return to Friday's game against the Pacers due to a left thumb injury. He finished with two points (1-3 FG), four rebounds, five assists and three steals in 20 minutes.

Nurkic is a key part of Phoenix's frontcourt, so it would be a big loss if he's forced to miss more time. For now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic since the severity of the injury is not known. Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu could see more run if Nurkic is unable to play Sunday.