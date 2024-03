Nurkic will not return to Saturday's game versus Houston due to neck spasms. He finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 17 minutes.

Nurkic left the game before halftime and was ruled out shortly thereafter. Drew Eubanks started the second half in his place, and he would likely be a big beneficiary if Nurkic misses Sunday's game versus the Thunder. Bol Bol could also be a candidate to see a boost in fantasy value.