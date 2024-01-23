Bates-Diop tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 18 minutes in Monday's 115-113 win over the Bulls.

After he looked to be on the fringes of the Phoenix rotation last week, Bates-Diop has now logged double-digit minutes off the bench in consecutive games. He looks to have at least temporarily reclaimed a spot on the second unit, though Bates-Diop could find himself as the odd man out once Eric Gordon (wrist) and Bol Bol (foot) -- both of whom were sidelined Monday -- are back in action.