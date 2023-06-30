Bates-Diop and the Suns agreed to a two-year, $5 million deal Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bates-Drop notched career highs in points per game (9.7) and three-point percentage (39.4) with the Spurs in 2022-23 and is a perfect fit for the star-laden Suns. He started 42 of his 67 appearances last year, but the 27-year-old figures to garner a reserve role for Phoenix during the 2023-24 campaign.