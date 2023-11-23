Bates-Diop produced three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 12 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 win over the Warriors.

Bates-Diop was held below 20 minutes for a second consecutive matchup Wednesday, and he didn't have much production in the comfortable win. He's logged single-digit scoring totals in each of his six appearances since reclaiming a bench role, averaging 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game.