Bates-Diop will move to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Warriors,John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Kevin Durant (ankle) is sitting out again, but he could return either Wednesday against the Nets or Friday against the Knicks according to coach Frank Vogel. Chimezie Metu is getting the starting nod Tuesday, so Bates-Diop could have a limited role with the second unit.