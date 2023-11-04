Bates-Diop is in the starting five for Saturday's game versus the 76ers.
Bates-Diop will replace Josh Okogie in the starting lineup Saturday. Bates-Diop is averaging 7.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 12.0 minutes across his previous two appearances this season but started in 42 games for the Spurs in 2022-23.
