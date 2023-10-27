Bates-Diop didn't play in Thursday's 100-95 loss to the Lakers.

Even with Bradley Beal (back) and Devin Booker (foot) sidelined, Bates-Diop didn't see any playing time. Instead, Jordan Goodwin, Drew Eubanks, Yuta Watanabe and Nassir Little led the Suns' bench unit. In 2022-23, Bates-Diop had a career year with the Spurs, starting 42 of 67 appearances while averaging 9.7 points (39.4 percent from beyond the arc) and 3.7 rebounds in 21.7 minutes. It was believed he'd be able to parlay his solid production into a meaningful role for a Suns squad that lacks depth, but that hasn't been the case thus far. Bates-Diop doesn't need to be rostered in standard leagues.