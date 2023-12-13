Bates-Diop chipped in zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in six minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 victory over the Warriors.

With Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined, Bates-Diop started the Suns' previous contest, totaling five points, four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes. However, Phoenix opted to start Chimezie Metu on Tuesday, forcing Bates-Diop to the back of the rotation. Bates-Diop has played fewer than 10 minutes in two of his last three appearances after averaging 20.5 minutes over his previous 16 appearances (seven starts).