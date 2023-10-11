Bates-Diop recorded nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
Bates-Diop has garnered a sizable bench role in each of the Suns' first two preseason games. He figures to see a similar role during the regular season, as it appears both Grayson Allen and Josh Okogie are currently ahead of Bates-Diop in the running for the final starting spot alongside Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.
