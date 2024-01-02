Bates-Diop amassed three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 17 minutes during Monday's 109-88 victory over Portland.

The Suns were missing Kevin Durant (hamstring) on Monday, but Bates-Diop only picked up a few extra minutes. Bol Bol was the biggest beneficiary, as he nearly double-doubled in 20 minutes with 11 points, nine rebounds and one assist. Bates-Diop hasn't eclipsed 20 minutes in a single game since Nov. 26, and he'll likely remain a fringe rotation player going forward.