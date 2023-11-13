Bates-Diop isn't starting Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Bates-Diop started in his last four appearances and averaged 6.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game. However, he'll retreat to the bench Sunday while Josh Okogie returns to the starting lineup.
