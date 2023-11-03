Bates-Diop supplied 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Thursday's 132-121 loss to San Antonio.

The Suns fell behind early in Thursday's matchup, and although they mounted a comeback bid in the second half, Bates-Diop saw extended run for the first time this season after appearing in just one of the team's first four games of the year. The 27-year-old was efficient with his double-digit minutes, tying for the highest scoring total among the team's bench players. While he showed what he can do with ample playing time Thursday, it seems unlikely that he'll be part of the team's rotation regularly.