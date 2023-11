Bates-Diop won't start Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Bates-Diop received a pair of starts with the Suns battling injuries to Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. However, with both players active, he'll return to the second unit. In eight games with the reserves this season, Bates-Diop is averaging 5.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals/blocks over 16.1 minutes.