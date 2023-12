Bates-Diop will start Friday's game against Denver, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns are missing Devin Booker (ankle), but they are getting Grayson Allen back from his illness. Bates-Diop will replace Josh Okogie in the starting unit, and this will be his seventh start of the season. In his previous six starts, Bates-Diop averaged 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals.