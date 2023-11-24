Bates-Diop will start Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bradley Beal (back) remains out and Kevin Durant will miss his first game of the season, so Bates-Diop will join Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon and Jusuf Nurkic in the starting lineup. Across his previous four starts, Bates-Diop has averaged 6.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 26.3 minutes per game.