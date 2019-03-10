Suns' Kelly Oubre: All-around production in loss

Oubre managed 17 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 127-120 loss to Portland.

Oubre continues to play well for his new team, putting up numbers across the board in the seven-point loss. He has been a revelation since joining the Suns and was recently quoted as saying he would like to remain with the team for the rest of his career. Owners who managed to snap him up off waivers when he was traded have to be thrilled with his production and he may go a long way to helping win a number of fantasy leagues this season.