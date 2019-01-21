Suns' Kelly Oubre: Another big outing off bench

Oubre notched 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes Sunday in the Suns' 116-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 23-year-old remains locked in offensively for what has been arguably the best stretch of his young career. Over the Suns' past seven contests, Oubre is averaging 20.3 points (on 49 percent shooting from the field), 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 29.4 minutes per contest. Oubre's career 41.9 percent mark from the field suggests some offensive regression is likely headed his way, but he's worth holding while he's riding this kind of hot streak.