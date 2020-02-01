Suns' Kelly Oubre: Another productive effort in loss

Oubre totaled 27 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to the Thunder.

Oubre nailed a late three-pointer as the Suns made one final charge, ultimately falling four points short. He has now scored 27 points in two of his last three games as he continues to work his way back from a short injury layoff. Oubre has been a top-50 player this season, providing a nice return on where he was being drafted.