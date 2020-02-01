Suns' Kelly Oubre: Another productive effort in loss
Oubre totaled 27 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to the Thunder.
Oubre nailed a late three-pointer as the Suns made one final charge, ultimately falling four points short. He has now scored 27 points in two of his last three games as he continues to work his way back from a short injury layoff. Oubre has been a top-50 player this season, providing a nice return on where he was being drafted.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.